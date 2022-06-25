Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has suggested that the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and oil marketing companies could "adopt" a few schools governed under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to help their maintenance. They would also provide other kinds of required assistance to these schools.

The Union Minister said that he would discuss this proposal with the concerned officials. "After discussion, we will make a plan," stated Puri, while addressing a gathering after distributing e-tablets to several municipal teachers at a function held at the Civic Centre in Delhi. South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri was also present at the event, along with other senior officials, according to a PTI report.

"Today, these tablets being given to MCD teachers is a small but significant step. The MCD schools in our (governance) philosophy, need assistance. I was having a discussion with him (Ramesh Bidhuri) and he said that they are talking of CSR assistance, and if PSUs, OMCs could adopt 20-20 schools, it will help in their maintenance and other matters," Minister Puri said.

A senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said, "E-tablets have been provided to a total of 75 teachers of MCD-run schools. These e-tablets have been provided by Petronet LNG Ltd through its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds," as per the PTI report.

Several PSUs operate under the Petroleum Ministry as well as the Public Sector state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are a few of the top names.

"MCD schools make an important contribution and it is our duty to assist them in that spirit. I have full faith that our OMCs and also our ministry will extend all assistance that they can," the Minister, who also holds the portfolio for Housing and Urban Affairs. "(I am) very happy to distribute 750 e-tablets to teachers of MCD Schools of South Delhi as a CSR initiative of oil sector company @PetronetLNGLtd Initiatives such as these will play a positive role in aiding the process of teaching, particularly in the post-COVID world that we live in," he tweeted later.