Students pursuing Class XII in Tamil Nadu stand to benefit from today, June 25, as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a special programme for them. It is a career guidance programme titled 'College Dream', meant for Class XII students to help them choose a college degree and subsequently a career path in the future.

The programme is launched under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme of the state government. Under this, information on various courses, including undergraduate and diploma, will be provided by industry experts and academicians. Guidance will also be given to the students for selecting courses that are suitable for employment opportunities, as per an IANS report.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University (TANUVAS) and Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University have also taken up separate initiatives for providing guidance to these students. Additionally, it has been reported that tech giant HCL will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to skill government school students and employ them, as per IANS.

The government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme would be carried out across all districts of Tamil Nadu from June 29 to July 3. "The main goal of this scheme is for the development of the students of Tamil Nadu state. The government aims to train around 10 lakh students across the state with the necessary skills to develop their talents," as the official website states. For the application process, eligibility criteria and other details to apply for this scheme, students can log in to the official website, naanmudhalvan.tnschools.gov.in.