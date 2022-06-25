The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) have been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) today, Friday, June 24. It is in the form of scorecards that the CLAT 2022 results have been released and candidates who'd like to check them can visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

"Candidates may login with their CLAT login and download the Score Cards. Wishing you all the best!", read the result notification put out by the consortium on June 24.

Follow these steps to download your scorecard

1) Go to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

2) When on the homepage, use your registered mobile number and password to log in to your account

3) On display will be the scorecard link, click on it

4) CLAT scorecard will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Soon after the result declaration, the consortium releases the CLAT consolidated merit list, students can watch out for it to check ranks. The CLAT invite list will also mention the roll number of candidates who are going to be called for counselling and the process of seat allotment, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.



It was on June 19 that the CLAT 2022 was conducted. As many as 60,895 candidates registered for this admission test and 56,472 candidates appeared for CLAT 2022.