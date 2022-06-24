The deadlines to apply for the TS PGECET (Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test) 2022 and the TS EDCET (Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test) 2022 exams have been extended. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date for both these exams to June 30, 2022.



The applicants can register for these exams on or before this date through the official website-tsche.ac.in. They can also visit the website pgcet.tsche.ac.in for the TS PGECET exam and the website edcet.tsche.ac.in for the TS EDCET exam. For TS PGECET 2022, applicants are required to submit an application fee of Rs 1000 and for TS EDCET 2022, they have to submit a fee of Rs 650.



The application has to be filled and the payment has to be made through the online mode only. The TS PGECET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 29 to August 1, while the TS EDCET 2022 exam will be held on July 26.