A group of colleges said TN higher education department’s direction to all government, government-aided, and private colleges to keep their application window open until after the publication of CBSE Class 12 results would delay academic sessions for the year. The government had informed the colleges to give students at least five days after the publication of results.



Several college managements said that delayed admissions would upset the entire academic calendar and that they would have to devise new strategies to complete the syllabus in time. New academic sessions usually commence by August.

Arts, Science and Engineering colleges started admission after the publication of Class XII State board results on June 20. But there was no announcement by CBSE on the date for publication of Class XII term II results. According to a few CBSE teachers, the results are likely by July third week as exams ended only on June 15.

Colleges share

“The colleges will need at least one month to complete the admission process. So, the fresh session will start only by September,” said the principal of a government arts college. Some colleges said they also didn’t have clarity over a cut-off list.

“We will follow the government order and wait till CBSE publishes Class XII results. But, we don’t have any clarity yet whether we can release the first cut-off list before the closure of the application date,” said Paul Wilson, Principal of Madras Christian College.



A few colleges said they would start admission for self-financing courses and release a cut-off list. The minister has announced that applications will be closed five days after the publication of CBSE results. The situation has made CBSE students also anxious.

Few colleges said they will start admission for self-financing courses meanwhile. "For self-financing courses, we will release cut-off list, " said MG Ragunathan, Principal, Guru Nanak College.

Update from TNEA

Meanwhile, the TN Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee extended the last date to apply till July 19. Engineering counselling, however, would begin as scheduled on August 22, higher education department officials said. In the last four days, 59,509 students registered for TNEA online.