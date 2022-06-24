The results of the intermediate first and second-year examinations 2022 will be out tomorrow, Saturday, June 25, as per the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

A TSBIE Board official told Careers360 that, "Students will get their 1st year, 2nd year results by Saturday, June 25." Once the results are released, they will be out on the official websites for candidates to check.

Here's how you can check the results:

1) Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2) Click on IPE first or second-year result link on the homepage

3) Using your hall ticket number and date of birth, you will be able to log in

4) Once you are logged in, the mark sheet will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

More than nine lakh students had attempted the intermediate exams this year. It was from May 6 to 23 that the first-year exams were held and the second-year exam results were held from May 7 to 24. Students will have to score a minimum of 35% marks to pass both the intermediate first and second-year exams.

The other official websites that students can check their marks on are telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.