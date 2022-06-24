On June 17, several youths resorted to violence over the Central Government's Agnipath Scheme in Telangana. They resorted to causing massive destruction at the Secunderabad Railway Station in the state. Many were arrested and are currently in police custody. On June 24, Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy met them and assured them of help.

He met a few of the accused at the Chanchalguda Central Prison in Hyderabad, after being permitted by the jail authorities. He told the youth that the Congress party would extend all possible help to them and encouraged them not to lose heart, as per a report by IANS.

Reddy, who is also a Member of Parliament, claimed that 50 out of 55 youth arrested in the case belong to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). "These youths were the hope for their families. Their parents are not educated and they are now feeling helpless," he said. Expressing his discontent with the scheme and speaking about its lacunae, he said, "Those who are going to be recruited for four years will have no job security, pension and other benefits."

On the day of the incident, the youth set trains and goods on fire and vandalised the station and other railway property. One youth was killed and 13 others were injured when the Railway Police opened fire to control the situation. They wanted the government to change the provisions under the scheme to assure them benefits and security.

The Telangana government (CM KCR) has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the youth, D Rakesh (22), killed in the police firing. He hailed from Warangal district. The Chief Minister also announced that a government job will be provided to a member of Rakesh's family as per the person's qualification, as reported by IANS.