For the entrance test of the Super IAS 40 programme, as many as 500 candidates turned up. This is the same coaching programme via which the Government of Mizoram will sponsor coaching of 40 aspirants for the UPSC Civil Services examination.



Since the Mizoram government noted how they are facing a shortage of IAS officers, the state decided to sponsor the coaching of 40 UPSC aspirants from the state for the Civil Services examination, shared officials, as stated in a report by PTI.



Those who do clear the entrance examination will receive coaching from Delhi's reputed instituted the cost of which will be borne by the state government.



The implementation and the overseeing of this programme are being supervised by the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC).



During a press conference on Thursday, June 23, Chairman of MYC and MLA, Vanlaltanpuia, shared that a total of 575 candidates have registered for appearing in the entrance test.



The exam was conducted in five centres of the state plus in Delhi as well.



On June 27, the result of the written test will be declared and on June 28 and 29, the personal interviews will be held. Based on this, on July 1, the final list will be announced.



Candidates who score at least 50% in the written test will be shortlisted for personal interviews, Vanlaltanpuia shared.



Those who get into the programme won't be permitted to appear for other competitive exams conducted by either the Centre or the state at least until they attempt UPSC Prelims twice.



Since MYC will be monitoring the progress of the selected candidates closely, and if not satisfied, they can ask for repayment or would stop their scholarship altogether, the Chairman informed.



Also, if all 40 candidates are not found, all seats will not be filled. Under this scholarship, students will be coached for one year at Vajiram & Ravi, Vision IAS and ALS IAS in Delhi.



It was in 2020-2021 that the Super IAS 20 was launched for a duration of six months but no candidate selected cleared the Civil Services exam in 2021 post-coaching.



Despite being the holding the distinction of being the second-highest literate state in the country, Mizoram has failed to produce many IAS officers.



Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, daughter of former Chief Secretary Vanhela Pachuau was the last person from the state to crack the exams. She joined the IAS in 2014.



Last year, the Centre appointed senior IAS officer Renu Sharma of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre as the state's chief secretary despite Chief Minister Zoramthanga's request to name a Mizo officer for the post, triggering outrage.