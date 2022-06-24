Parents' associations and activists have submitted a written representation to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allow an extra attempt in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains Exam 2022 that started on Thursday, June 23.

Aspirants have been demanding a postponement of the exam due to disruptions caused by the protests against the Centre’s new Agnipath scheme and the flood situation in Assam that has affected lakhs of people. “Due to floods and the Agnipath issue, many aspirants are likely to miss exams due to transportation facilities. So it’s my request to give an extra attempt,” said Saurav Saha, a student activist.

Students flooded social media with hashtags such as #PostponeJeeMain2022, #DeferJEEMain2022 and #JEEMainsExtraAttempt and tagged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NTA to draw attention to the issue. “What do they want if aspirant will not able to reach their respective exam centres then for whom are they taking exam What will they get by giving such trauma to students at this age,” said Akash Kumar, in a post on Twitter.

Saurav Sukhpal, founder of the NCR Parents' Association, said, “Officials have told us that they are looking into the issue and students can get in touch with them. They verbally told us that they are trying to adjust.” He also requested the officials to issue a notification in this regard so that students are made aware that there is a window of help from the NTA. “We requested them for an extra attempt for all students because students have complained to us that they found it difficult to reach the centre,” he said.

Children who are able to reach the examination centre are also facing a horrible time reaching there, said Pradeep Rawat, founder of the Gurgaon Parents' Association. “Thousands of students have written to us and they are going through a lot of mental trauma,” he added. Additionally, the roll numbers for the exam were released just 48 hours ago which is totally the NTA’s fault, he lamented. They have also submitted the same memorandum to the Ministry of Education and are waiting for the right action to be taken.