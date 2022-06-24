During a meeting at his residence with the top ten students who made it to the merit list of the Class X examination of the Uttar Pradesh State Board, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the students and advised them to read books and newspapers. The meeting took place on June 22, Wednesday.

"By reading books and newspapers, you will remain updated and get a broader perspective of things around you," the Chief Minister said. He also discussed the ways to prepare for their exams and asked the students' school principals about the strategy they followed for it, according to a report by PTI.

Along with books and newspapers, Yogi Adityanath advised the students to read about the government schemes regularly to brush up their knowledge. He told the students that the Centre and the state government have started various schemes for their benefit and advised the meritorious children to avail those. He additionally informed them that under the state's "Abhyudaya Scheme", students were provided coaching for competitive exams.

The Chief Minister also advised the students to wake up at 4 am every day and participate in sports in order to have a healthy body and mind, as per the PTI report. It may be noted that Uttar Pradesh had celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21 with the rest of India and several school students had performed yoga with the CM during the event.

However, on June 23, it was reported that contrary to the Chief Minister's advice, most of the school children, especially from prestigious English Medium schools in UP do not read books or newspapers. They rather spend their spare time chatting and playing online games.