The protests over the government's Agnipath Scheme assumed a severe form in Bihar. The Bettiah district of the state saw massive violence and there were damages to the properties of BJP leaders. Police investigations conducted into the incident revealed that the students of the district were provoked through a WhatsApp group originating from the state capital, Patna.

"The violence in Bettiah was well planned and the students were allegedly provoked through a WhatsApp group originating from Patna. There were some provocative messages that were uploaded on a WhatsApp group called "Future Fauji" on June 17," said a police officer of West Champaran district, according to a report by IANS.

Upendra Nath Verma, Superintendent of Police, West Champaran, commenting on the incident, said, "The rumours were spread in Bihar through WhatsApp groups. The investigation is currently underway as several names have come up. We have arrested some accused and also identified many others who were involved in the arson. The raids are underway."

"The agitation would get successful only when we set the properties of government and BJP leaders on fire," the pith of the conversation on the WhatsApp group said. The WhatsApp group members reportedly provoked BJP leaders, who, they alleged were playing with the future of the youth of the country. The messages also revealed that the group members had spent Rs 108 to buy petrol in order to set fire to the government properties and the properties of BJP leaders.

The violence over the Agnipath Scheme lasted for five days in Bihar, from June 16-20. The Bettiah incident took place on June 17, where protesters set fire to the properties of state BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Lauriya BJP MLA Vinay Bihari. The protesters also set the properties of BJP MLAs, Aruna Devi in Nawada and CN Singh in Chapra, as per the IANS report.

Several trains were also set on fire in various districts of the state, including Patna, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, West Champaran, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Nawada, Madhepura, Muzaffarpur, Supaul and others.