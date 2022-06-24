For SSC and intermediate Board exams 2022, the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) have declared the results. They were declared today, June 24, at 11 am. Students can check their scores by visiting the official website: www.apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

“SSC and Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, April / May – 2022 are released and hosted in the website. Candidates can download the mark memo from the link provided below with their hall ticket number or admission number,” the official website read, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Here's how you can check your results:

1) First, visit the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in



2) When on the homepage, scroll to ‘Quick Links’. you'll find:

- Results Of SSC (APOSS) Public Examinations, April / May 2022

- Results Of Inter (APOSS) Public Examinations,May 2022

Click on what you need to check



3) Key in your roll number as well as admission number



4) Click on submit and your results will be on your screen



5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Held by the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS), these APOSS results are for the annual Board exam that is conducted for SCC and intermediate students. The APOSS Board exams were conducted from April 27 to May 21. After a little over a month, now the board has announced the results.