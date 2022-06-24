Admissions in 21 special hostels for backward class school students has started in the Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. These hostels are meant for students belonging to BC (Backward Classes), MBC (Most Backward Classes) and DNC (Denotified Communities) studying in Classes IV to XII. Out of the 21 hostels, 14 are for boys and 7 are for girls.

Accommodation and food in these hostels are free. Apart from this, all students till Class X will be provided with free uniforms and students of Classes X and XII will be given study guides, as per a report by ENS.

The students whose parents' annual income does not exceed Rs 2 lakh and whose residence is located at a minimum distance of 8 km are eligible to apply. However, the minimum distance criteria does not apply to girl students. The application forms are available with the wardens of the respective hostels and also with the District Backward Class and Minorities Welfare Office at the Collectorate. The students need to submit the filled applications on or before June 30 to the respective wardens and the District Backward Class Office.

According to an official release, the students can submit the community and income certificates while applying or when joining the hostel. Five seats in each hostel have been reserved for the children of Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps and for rescued child labourers. These students can be admitted to the hostels at any time of the year.

There are also 7 BC hostels in the district for students studying in colleges, polytechnics and ITIs. Of these, 2 are for boys and 5 are for girls. the students studying both UG and PG courses in colleges, as well as those studying other courses in polytechnics and ITIs can take an admission in these hostels. The candidates satisfying this eligibility criteria need to submit their applications to the respective hostels, the District Backward Class Office and the Minorities Welfare Office on or before July 31.