This is what the students are saying | (Pic: EdexLive)

Several students and activists from Akila Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) held a massive protest against JD (S) MLA M Srinivas for slapping Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Upgraded ITI College's Principal, Nagananda.

The protesters who gathered at the ITI College campus held a protest march to the District Collector's office. The students shouted slogans against the MLA. Later they submitted a memorandum to take action against the MLA for assaulting a government officer.

MLA Srinivas who had visited the newly constructed ITI college adjacent to Mysugar High School on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway on Monday, June 19, had slapped and hit Principal Nagananda several times in front of college staff, assistant commissioner Aishwarya, Mysugar President Shivalinge Gowda and City Municipal Council (CMC) President HS Manju.

As the video of the MLA assaulting the principal went viral on social media, there was widespread condemnation against the MLA for his rude behaviour.

ABVP State Executive Committee Member K Darshan, who led the protest, said that MLA Srinivas had assaulted the principal in front of the staff and his followers. "Being in a responsible position, the MLA has behaved arrogantly and misused his political power. The police should register suo motto complaint against the MLA and take legal action. We also demand the governor to consider the incident seriously and take suitable action to prevent similar incidents in future," he said.

ABVP activist Sukruth Patel said that the students demand a public apology from MLA Srinivas for his heinous act. "The assembly speaker must take stern action against the MLA. If the MLA does not make a public apology immediately, then ABVP will hold massive protests in the district," he warned.