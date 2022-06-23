There are two major developments have taken place over the course of a meeting with Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN: COMED-K will be merged with the CET and a 10% fee hike for private engineering colleges.

The Government of Karnataka announced on Wednesday, June 22, that in the coming year, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) examination will be merged with the Common Entrance Test (CET) in the coming academic year.

According to a statement made by the higher education department, the two tests will be conducted at the All-India level, rather than the state level, with Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan saying that the modalities of the merger will be worked out soon to incorporate both exams.

Meanwhile, after demands from the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) to raise engineering course fees in private colleges by 25% for the current year, the minister said that the fee hike would be capped at 10% for students.

The fee hike is only applicable to have been allotted a government seat in private engineering colleges. The fee hike comes after demands from KUPECA, due to an absence of a fee hike in the last two years.