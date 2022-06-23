Two Muslim girl students from university college Mangaluru who were protesting against the ban on the hijab, have taken NOCs (no-objection certificates) from the college so that they are able to join other colleges. One student was issued a transfer certificate (TC).



Of the three girls, two had organised a press conference and even questioned the decision of the university to implement the uniform rule inside the campus, stated a copy in PTI.



Another student, who was also part of the press conference, wrote an apology letter to the authorities of the college and is attending online classes now, shared the college Principal Anasuya Rai.



The principal informed that a Muslim student who was pursuing MSc (Chemistry) and hails from Kerala has also taken a transfer certificate. The reason she gave was ill-health.



The NOC will enable the students to join other undergraduate colleges. They will be issued a TC when any other college approves their admission.



It was the Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University PS Yadapadithaya who had announced that the university is ready to make special arrangements for Muslim girl students if they are not willing to follow the uniform rules and wish to join colleges which don't have any restrictions.



It was in March last year that the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, stating that the hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.