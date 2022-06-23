The dates for the first edition of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) are out. These entrance exams will be conducted from June 15 to August 10. This was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, June 22.



Here are the exact date, as mentioned in the notice:

July 15, 2022

July 16, 2022

July 19, 2022

July 20, 2022

August 4, 2022

August 5, 2022

August 6, 2022

August 7, 2022

August 8, 2022

August 10, 2022



But wait, there's more.



Registration for CUET UG has also been opened again, on the demand of the candidates, stated the notice. The start date for registration and correction is June 23, 9 am onwards and the end date for registration and correction is June 24, 11.50 pm.



The exam will be conducted via different centres in 554 cities across India and in 13 cities outside India as well. The notice also informed that over nine lakh students have registered for the exam to gain admission into 86 universities, out of which, 43 are central universities, 13 are state, 12 are deemed and 18 are private.



"One Candidate has applied in more than 5 Universities, on an average, and there are more than 54,000 unique combination of subjects chosen by various Candidates," informed the notice.