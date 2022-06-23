Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students of Class X and XII have been demanding that the Board should decide their results on the basis of “best of either terms” rather than the usual plan of including marks for both terms.



However, officials from CBSE urged the students to wait till a notice is put out on the website. “The criteria for evaluation hasn’t been decided yet," said Ms Sapna, Superintendent at CBSE, to EdexLive. She added that as a result, they cannot say anything right now.

Reports suggest that CBSE is likely to announce the results of the Class X exams in July, whereas the date for announcement of Class XII results has not been released yet.

CBSE concluded its Board exams for Class X and XII on June 15 and May 24 respectively. The exams were held in two terms this year with Term-I being conducted in November-December while Term-II was conducted in June.

Students have been using hashtags such as #BestofEitherTermsSubjectWise and #CBSEgivebestofeitherterms on Twitter to draw attention to the issue. “CBSE will do injustice after considering 30:70 weightage. Students are very tense about this, so I request authorities to give relief to students. Please best of either term,” said Pahadi Sam, a user on Twitter. Another user Isha said, “Please see this and listen to the concerns of lakhs of students! We aren’t asking for free marks! Our own marks and our own hardwork marks!” while sharing a picture of the division of marks.

Students have cited problems such as COVID-19 and cheating during exams as reasons for their demand for a change in the evaluation method. Rishi Yadav, a Twitter user said, “Hello CBSE @cbseindia29 Our batch has faced a lots of problems such as corona second wave in the starting of session, online classes, in every states there are many schools who evolved in the cheating , third wave and more. Please give us justice by providing #BestOfEitherTerms.”

Earlier, CBSE had issued a circular that busted a notice that was going viral on social media. The notice said that 30 per cent of the weightage will be given to Term-I exams and the remaining 70 per cent will be given to Term-II exams. The circular also added that the weightage for internal assessment will remain the same. CBSE, through its Twitter account, warned all the students that it is a fake notice.

According to the evaluation criteria in 2021, Class XII students were evaluated on the basis of 30 per cent marks of best three subjects of Class X, 30 per cent marks of Class XI, and 40 per cent marks of unit test, mid-term or pre-board exams of Class XII. On the other hand, Class X students were evaluated on the basis of marks scored in different tests conducted by the school during the year.