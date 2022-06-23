The registrations for recruitment into the Indian Armed Forces under the Agnipath Scheme have started. The application process for recruitment in the Indian Air Force (IAF) starts from tomorrow, June 24. As per an official notification released by IAF, the applications will be open from 10 am on June 24 and the last date to apply is July 5 till 5 pm. Candidates can log in to the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in to apply.

The application will be online only. The qualifying exam for recruitment into IAF is scheduled to be held in the last week of July — the exact date has not been mentioned. And the date for enrollment is December 11, 2022. Interested candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. They would be hired as an 'AGNIVEERVAYU'.

All unmarried male candidates from India and Nepal between the age of 17.5 to 23 years are eligible to apply. The minimum required qualification is Class XII, Intermediate or equivalent exam with Math, Physics and English with a minimum overall of 50 per cent, and 50 per cent in English alone. For more details on the eligibility criteria, written exam, medical test and required documents for applying, candidates can log in to the official website indianairforce.nic.in.

The registrations for recruitment into the Indian Army and Navy under Agnipath are yet to begin. It has been stated that the applications for Navy recruitment will start from July 1, 2022. And the application for recruitment into the Army would start from July, though the exact date has not been mentioned. For more details on the eligibility criteria, exams and other factors, candidates can go to the official websites joinindianarmy.nic.in and joinindiannavy.gov.in for Army and Navy, respectively.

The Agnipath Scheme was launched by the Ministry of Defence under the Central Government on June 14. Under the scheme, youth will be recruited in all the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces for 4 years. They will be called "Agniveers". After 4 years, only 25% of the recruits would be retained and the rest will be laid off with a Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11-12 lakh. It may be noted that the nation has been witnessing widespread protests over this scheme.