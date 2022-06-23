After the Centre offered a slew of support measures to accommodate Agniveers in various government departments post their retirement after four years of service, Karnataka State Backward Classes and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that he too has plans to accommodate Agniveers when it comes to filing the physical education teachers' cum warden posts in residential schools run by the backward classes and social welfare departments.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi on Wednesday, June 22, the Minister informed that he is contemplating a scheme to have Agniveers as 75 per cent of the physical education teachers in about 826 residential schools after they retire. This plan, the Minister said, will be discussed with the officials of the two departments — social welfare and backward classes welfare, to understand how it could be implemented.

When reporters asked about how posts in residential schools of the government require the qualification of postgraduation, while Agniveers may have studied till graduation when they retire from four years of service, Poojary said 'a suitable roster' will be followed.

Minister further informed that the backward classes welfare department will open three army selection training schools in the three coastal districts (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada) this month and priority will be given during the training to get the trainees selected as Agniveers.

"The three army selection training schools will be opened within a month's time," he said.