The Union Public Service Commission has released the civil services (preliminary) examination result for 2022. The Commission declared that over 13,000 candidates have qualified the exam this year. The exam was conducted on June 5 and nearly 11.52 lakh candidates applied for it this year, reported PTI.

The results are available on the UPSC's official website, www.upsc.gov.in, and the commission has mentioned the roll numbers of the candidates who have managed to clear the exam. An official told PTI that the initial 861 vacancies to be filled through the exam have been increased to 1,022. The candidates who have qualified the prelims are now required to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the civil services (main) examination 2022, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

The dates and further instructions for filling this form will be announced by the UPSC on the official website, added the Commission. In addition to this, the maks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of the preliminary exam for this year will be uploaded on the official website only after the entire process for 2022, including the Main exam and the interview round is completed and the final result is declared.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the commission in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.