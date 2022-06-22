University of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, has bagged the highest NAAC grading of A++ with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67, an achievement, that Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, June 21, called an inspiration to other universities and educational institutions in the state.

Vijayan said the recognition received by the university was a giant leap for the educational sector in Kerala, as stated in a report by PTI.

"This is the first time a university in the state has received this recognition. This achievement is a result of the schemes implemented by the state government for the growth of the higher education sector. This should inspire other universities and institutions of higher learning to move forward with excellence," Vijayan said via a Facebook post.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu, in a Facebook post, said the University of Kerala secured A ++ with 3.67 grade points in NAAC' accreditation.

"The University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all India level. We heartily salute the University of Kerala community for making Kerala a national leader in the education sector by actively participating in the efforts to improve quality," she said.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is an organisation that assesses and accredits Higher Education Institutions in India. It is an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Government of India.