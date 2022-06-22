Admit cards for the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) June term examinations have been released. Those appearing for the Intermediate and Final June 2022 Term Examination can download their admit cards from the official ICMAI website, icmai.in.

As per the exam schedule, the ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final exam will be held from June 27 till July 3, 2022. Two-time slots are scheduled namely, 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Steps to download ICMAI Admit Card 2022:

1) Visit the official website of ICMAI, that is, icmai.in

2) Select the Student tab on the Homepage

3) Select Examination

4) New page will be displayed

5) Select admit card link

6) Log in with your registration number

7) Finally, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Along with bringing the admit card, all candidates who turn up for the exam will also need to bring along photo identification, which is valid. Without this, the candidates might be denied entry to the examination hall and hence, won't be able to attempt the exam. For more details. visit the official website.