District Collector of Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, D Mohan on Tuesday, June 21, conducted an awareness meeting for students who scored less marks in Class X and XII exams. This was after reports of many students from the district attempting to kill themselves came out.

The district administration also organised special counselling sessions at all primary health centres in taluks, informed official sources, stated a report in TNIE. The Collector, during the meeting, shared that those students who feel depressed or anxious over failure or low performance in the exams can seek help on the district helpline at +91 94441 38000 or dial toll-free number 104 of the suicide prevention helpline.

At least seven students from the district allegedly attempted to die by suicide, and five died, following the announcement of the results on Monday. "The unfortunate and unexpected incidents of students since Monday evening is heartbreaking. The students need not feel bad about the results as this is not the end. Parents must encourage them to study well for the next attempt," said Mohan.

Reacting to the alleged scam in admissions at Villupuram Government Arts College, he said: "The issue will be investigated and the district administration will ensure fair admissions at the college."