The second phase of internal examinations for students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will be conducted by Delhi University, the varsity announced, for those students who weren't able to take the paper because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons as well.



A notification was issued on Tuesday, June 21, regarding the same and the university informed that from June 29, registration for the exam will commence, as stated in a copy by PTI.



It was in May and June that the previous round of physical mode examinations for UG and PG programmes took place. But a few students weren't able to appear for it due to various reasons including the ongoing pandemic.



"The attendance was around 97 per cent during the examination. Only a few students haven't given the examination due to various reasons. The working Group of the Examinations has decided to conduct the second phase of Examinations," said DS Rawat, the Dean of Examination.



The notification stated the university has decided to conduct the second phase examinations for IV/VI/VIII semester for all undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) programmes including students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), for "leftover students" who could not write examinations which were held in May/June 2022 due to COVID-19 Pandemic and other reasons.



In the case of students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), a separate provision will be made for registration by SOL, the varsity said.