Intermediate results were released in Andhra Pradesh today and, as it turns out, intermediate students notched up a poor performance when compared to the students writing the Secondary School Certificate or Class X exam. For the Intermediate first year, the pass percentage this year was 54 per cent, whereas that of the second year was 61 per cent. A total of 4,45,604 candidates appeared for the first-year examination and 2,41,591 candidates passed it, whereas 4,23,455 candidates appeared for the exam in the second year with 2,58,449 candidates clearing it.

The results were announced today by Botsa Satyanarayana, the Minister of Education, and the Chairman of the Board of Intermediate. The pass percentage was higher for girls than boys in both years, as has become customary now. The pass percentage of the boys in the first year was 49 per cent and in the second year was only 54 per cent, when compared to 60 per cent and 68 per cent by girls in both years, respectively.

When it comes to district-wise performance, Krishna district secured the top pass percentage with 72 per cent, and it was Kadapa that came in last with the lowest pass percentage of 50 per cent. In vocational courses, the pass percentage for first-year was 45 per cent and that of second-year was 55 per cent, with students from the Krishna district starring in this category at well, whereas Vizianagaram district shared the last spot with Kadapa.

The board has announced that recounting and re-verification of the answer scripts will be possible and the service will be available from June 25, 2022 to July 5, 2022. The Intermediate Advanced Supplementary (IPASE) theory exams will be conducted from August 3 to August 12 in two sessions between 9 AM to 12 noon and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The practical examinations will be conducted from August 17 to 22, 2022. The last date of payment of the IPASE examination fee is July 8.