As many as 18,763. That's how many applicants registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) on the first day which began on Monday, June 20. Out of this number, 4,199 candidates paid the registration fee while over 790 applicants uploaded their certificates as well.

Point to be noted that the number is much lower than what it was in the previous years. In the year 2021, 25,611 applicants registered for TNEA on the first day.

Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) officials said on Monday that since the Class XII exam results were announced on Monday, the admissions will pick up in a day or two. "It is too early to say anything. The registration process for TNEA began on Monday and Class XII results were also announced on the same day. The registration figures will rise slowly," said a senior official of DOTE.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Monday announced that the application process for admission into Government Arts and Science Colleges will commence from June 22. Earlier, the government had announced the commencement of the application process from Jun 27.

"As the Class XII results were announced today, the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) will also start an online application process for admission into Arts colleges from June 22. The last date to apply is July 7," said an official of the higher education department.