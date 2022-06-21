As many as five Class X and Class XII students attempted to kill themselves post the announcement of Board exam results in Tamil Nadu on Monday, June 20. Two died and three are critical, informed officials sources.



In Gingee taluk, two Class XII students from different villages attempted to die by suicide. One of them was a girl who had failed in three subjects, she died at her own house when her parents were away.



Another boy was admitted to the Gingee GH and later shifted to the Thiruvannamalai GH for further treatment, official sources said.



Three Class X students from the same taluk also attempted to kill themselves over failure in the examination. Official sources added two of them, a boy and a girl, died.



Reacting to the incidents, District Collector D Mohan said that parents and relatives of students who failed the exams should act in a friendly and positive manner towards them. "Parents are the first pillar of strength, and it is when students fear them that most of the suicides occur. The district administration strongly recommends parents to take care of their wards and be positive about their future," he said.