Admit cards for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2022 Session 1 examination have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, June 21. By visiting the website jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates will be able to download the admit cards.

Steps to download the admit card:

1) Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on 'Admit Card for JEE (Main) 2022 Session-1 Live now'

3) Click on 'Download Admit Card JEE (Main) 2022 Session-1'

4) You'll be redirected to another page

5) Login using your application number, date of birth and enter the security pin. Click on 'Submit'

6) Your admit card will be on your screen. Download and take a printout

JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions by the NTA. While the JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held from June 23 to 29, JEE Mains 2022 July session will be conducted from July 21 to 30, 2022. The exam will be conducted in 501 cities across the country.

Also, it may be noted that NTA recently clarified that there will be no postponement due to the ongoing Agnipath scheme protests and the exam will be conducted as per schedule.