The 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga is here! The theme this year is Yoga for Humanity, which highlights the message of universal brotherhood in the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the benefits imparted by yoga during those times to people around the world. Let's how it was celebrated by students across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating its 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified 75 iconic locations across India where mass yoga demonstrations with thousands of participants were conducted.

The Prime Minister himself participated in the leading event at Mysuru in the backdrop of the Mysuru Palace. About 15,000 people participated with him, including students and youth. The authorities in charge of the yoga day celebrations in the city have said that over 1,200 students, who have been selected from 20,000 children have taken part in the event, as per a PTI report.

On the first day of his visit to Mysuru, PM Modi addressed a large gathering at the Maharaja College Ground and spoke about the International Day of Yoga celebrations to be held. He also attended a programme organised by the JSS Mahavidyapeetha and inaugurated KSS Sanskrit Pathshala built by JSS Mahavidyapeetha and released three books on Yoga written by Siddeshwar Swamiji.

He additionally spoke about the Centre of Excellence of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, which is built at a cost of Rs 155.49 crore and laid the foundation stone for Naganahalli and Mysuru Coaching Complex which would be built with a budget of Rs 487 crore.

Delhi

Back in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed yoga asanas along with hundreds of people at the Thyagaraj Stadium and said that his government aimed to teach yoga to school children. "If the habit (of practising yoga) is inculcated among children, they will be associated with it throughout their lives. It is our objective to teach yoga to children and see how it can be started in schools," he said, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

The CM has also introduced the Dilli ki Yogshala programme, under which free yoga classes by government-designated trainers will be provided to all Delhiites. "I learnt it (yoga) for free in Class VIII, so it will be free for the people as every essential thing in life, like air, is free," he said.

Delhi University

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi (DU) has arranged a yoga week, starting on June 21 to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. As a part of the yoga week, an event will be organised in the Multipurpose Hall of the University on June 22, as stated by the varsity officials. Union Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the special guest and Yoga Guru Ramdev will be the chief guest at the event, a statement from DU said.

Professor KP Singh, Associate Professor DU Department of Library, said that the opening and closing ceremonies of the Yoga Week will be organised at Gandhi Bhawan. Many dignitaries from the university and outside will take part in the week-long celebration, which is in sync with the varsity's centenary celebrations.



Chandigarh, UP and Himachal Pradesh

In Chandigarh, the Yoga Day was celebrated across 75 locations, including wellness centres and hospitals, hotels, tourist spots, various colleges and also in the Panjab University. In Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath led the Yoga Day celebrations, and several schools, private organisations, social groups and NGOs also organised events to mark the occasion. And Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and his cabinet colleagues along with hundreds of schoolchildren and others practised Yoga at the Ridge ground in Shimla.

Haryana

In Haryana, along with performing yoga, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a major announcement in view of the Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme. "Those (75 per cent of Agniveers who would return after four years of service) who want to get Haryana government jobs will be given guaranteed jobs. Those who want can get inducted into any cadre for Group C jobs. Otherwise, we have jobs in Police, which will be given to them," he said. The state also hosted a Digital Yoga Exhibition, with 146 stalls taken up by yoga and Ayush institutions.

East and West

Moving to the East, in Arunachal Pradesh, a Yoga programme with horses was also organised at the force's Animal Transport School at Lohitpur, informed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, known as Himveers, who also set a unique record by practising yoga in sub-zero temperatures. Meanwhile, in the West, in Gujarat, various programmes in addition to the yoga day celebrations were held in schools, colleges, health centres, police grounds and other public places.

Goa

In Goa, the Yoga Day celebrations were held with great pomp and show, and many union ministers attended it. Apart from the programmes organised by the state government, several students took part in the programmes held in various schools in the state. Chief Minister Sawant said, "Students have also participated in today's Yoga Day programme. These programmes have taken place at the taluka level and at many places in Goa."

South

And down South, apart from the mega event at Mysuru, several people including students of various colleges, yoga instructors, public representatives and senior officials of the state and central government participated in the events hosted in Kerala, led by Union Minister V Muraleedharan.

The International Yoga Day is held every year on June 21, the day of the Summer Solstice, since 2015. This year, 79 other countries from across the globe have taken part in the celebrations and held yoga demonstrations, in collaboration with India, as per the international brotherhood theme.