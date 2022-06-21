The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) has joined hands with the Indian Institutes of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) to establish a 5G Testbed at the Military College of Telecommunication at Mhow, Indore. This is for the army's operational use of 5G technology, especially along the borders, the institute informed on Monday, June 20.



An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) regarding the same was signed by Lt Gen MU Nair, AVSM, SM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, on behalf of the Army Training Command, Shimla, and Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras. Several army officials and faculty members of the institute were also present during the occasion.



This collaboration would help give an impetus to the induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing the capabilities of the armed forces.



"It will also promote collaborative and cooperative research and facilitate the exchange of ideas for the development of new technology," a release said.



Students, facilities and scientists will be encouraged to take up research in the fields of 5G communications and the development of military applications. Also, it would help expedite the army's efforts towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat in the field of communications and provide a testing facility for tri-services thus, acting as a catalyst for research and development, it said.



According to the MoU, IIT Madras will provide consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G-enabled future communications.



Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, ZOHO Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, "Latest communication technologies like 5G have a great relevance to the armed forces and it is important for their officers to acquaint themselves with such developments."



Ramamurthi, who heads the 5G Testbed project, further said the project at MCTE would enable the students and trainees at the college to become thoroughly familiar with the advanced technologies embedded in the 5G system.



"It is an example of how the 5G Testbed developed with support from DoT to enable companies and start-ups to test their products can also be successfully leveraged for other productive purposes," he said.