Call it the way the brain works or the mysterious methods of the Almighty himself, while studying for exams, doubts strike only when there is no one you can turn to. But with EdTech platform Filo's motto that “no question should ever remain unanswered'', you will never walk alone. Meaning, your doubts will be addressed no matter what time of the day or night.

Not just this, they also offer customised long format live classes or teaching the entire or specific part of the syllabus, or even a chapter.

Now, even students of Government schools in Bihar have been making the most of this facility. A partnership which began on May 6, 2022 has been beneficial to over 81,000 students who have registered for it and 60,000 students, from Classes X and XII who have asked doubts.

"Until now, coaching has always been a preserve for a few privileged students giving them an unfair advantage. This partnership will ensure a more level playing field for students of all backgrounds. Filo will help the government use the power of technology to democratise access to tutors 24/7 to enable students to raise their performance significantly across boards as well as competitive exams," says Imbesat Ahmad, Co-founder and CEO, Filo.

It was in November 2020 that Imbesat along with Shadman Anwer and Rohit Kumar that the start-up was founded and now, they have touched over one lakh daily learning sessions and over 1.7 million students are taught on their platform.

Imbesat has several interesting data points to share while he lets us in on their partnership with the Government of Bihar and recalls the time being a part of Anand Kumar’s Super30. Excerpts from a conversation:

Tell us about the partnership with the Government of Bihar.

With this partnership, we aim to provide equitable academic support to over 45 lakh students from 9,000 government schools in Bihar. Coaching or access to a tutor is something not all parents are able to afford to enable better learning progression for their children. With the help of Filo, students will get educational support in the form of personalised attention beyond classroom teaching.

As per your data, at what time do the students, in general, reach out to you the most?

While students try to manage their study hours throughout the week, the motivation to study amongst students, especially during exam time, is at its highest on Mondays. On the other hand, Sundays are when students like to relax and give studies a break.

When it comes to peak learning time, evenings between 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm are the most favourable. That said, students who are active at night usually study between 11 pm to 2 am.

What is your opinion on winter for EdTech start-ups, as mentioned by the Founder of Unacademy?

First and foremost Filo is here to stay. No matter how the industry evolves online, offline or hybrid — Filo will be an integral part of a student's learning experience because we offer post-classroom spot solutions. We help self-study become effective. I agree, that it is indeed a hard time for EdTech companies.

However, Filo continues to be resilient in the circumstances and registering growth by the day. Our customer love keeps us going and Filo is hiring more people to deliver the best experience to its users.

What are some trends you see emerging in the EdTech space in the next few years?

High dosage tutoring is the hottest trend right now. And Filo, by virtue of its product design and business model, ticks all the boxes for high dosage tutoring. It can be called a torchbearer of high dosage tutoring in India.



What can we look forward to from Filo next?

Filo is now making rapid strides toward the UAE market. Our product is gaining acceptance and is being appreciated. We aim to be fully operational in the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region in the immediate future. Our technological prowess in product design allows us to spread far in terms of offerings, and we are willing to showcase that to the world soon.

How was your experience with Anand Kumar’s Super30?

Abhayanand sir (an IPS officer who formulated the concept of Super30 with Anand Kumar) was a paragon of commitment — he’d always be there for us come what may. I remember all the things he taught us as if it were yesterday. And it is the application of his teachings that keep me going.

One of sir's inimitable teachings was: Acquire Skill, Be Capable. He dared us to dream big. In his own style, he used to say, you have to become a source of energy that powers you through seemingly insurmountable things. And in weaker moments, it is this attitude that will help you scale your own limits. He imbibed in us that nothing is impossible. All my achievements today are because of him. He is the epitome of how inspirational teachers can be — so many of his students today are committed to giving back to society and are looking for the overall development of everyone.