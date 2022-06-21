VIT-AP marked International Day of Yoga this year with a massive event at the Rock Plaza, Amravati campus. Yoga instructors and physical directors joined yoga enthusiasts to conduct a round of yoga on Tuesday, June 21.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Yoga Instructor, Tekumudi Sirisha (Sirisha Yoga), spoke about the applications of yoga beyond that of physical exercise. "Yoga is not only a physical exercise where you twist, turn, stretch and breathe in the most complex ways. These are actually only the most superficial aspect of this profound science of unfolding the infinite potentials of the human mind and soul. It leads to the healthy development of mind, body and soul by mastering certain yoga postures or asanas with breathing techniques," she said.

Some of the yoga postures displayed by the instructor include Pranayama, Tadasana, Utrasana (Camel Pose), Matsyasana (Fish Pose), Dhanurasana (Bow Pose), Balasana (Child's Pose), and Gomukhasana (Cow-Face Posture). Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy also spoke about the importance of Pranayama and added that it teaches you how you can do wonders to your body by gaining control over your breath.

The event also marked the end of the 10-day-long summer camp for the children in the adopted villages of Inavolu, Sakamuru and Velagapudi.