The hostel of RV College of Architecture and Engineering, in Srinivasanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru was sealed after a COVID cluster of 13 cases was reported. With this, clusters in Bengaluru jumped to 27.

While four students are from RV College of Architecture, nine are from RV College of Engineering. All are in the age group of 18 to 22 years. Most of the students are asymptomatic, and are under home isolation, BBMP health officials said.

"There was an exhibition at the college last week, and students from other colleges also participated in it. After that, a few students reported Covid symptoms, including fever and cold. When symptomatic students and their primary contacts were tested, 13 reports came positive. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and reports are awaited," officials said.

Among 27 clusters in Bengaluru, 21 are in apartments in the Mahadevapura zone, one apartment and one hostel in the RR Nagar zone, two apartments in the Yelahanka zone, and two schools in Dasanapura.

The day's positivity rate touched 3.8 per cent on Sunday, June 19, with 588 cases. BBMP is testing an average of 17,000 samples a day. Bengaluru has the third-highest number of positive cases (4,833) after Mumbai and New Delhi, and the highest number of cases in the state.

Ten wards reporting a high number of cases are Bellandur, Doddanekundi, Kadugodi, Varthur, Hagadur, Hudi, Horamavu, HSR Layout, Vijnana Nagar and Garudacharpalya.