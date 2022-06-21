A caveat has been filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court. The Centre has also urged that it be heard before the court proceeds to pass any order when it comes to the petitions filed against the scheme.



Meanwhile, a fresh petition was filed in the apex court on Monday, June 20, seeking a direction to the Centre for reconsideration of the Agnipath scheme, as stated in a report by PTI.



The Agnipath scheme was announced on June 14 and it provides recruitment for youngsters in the age bracket of 17.5 and 23 for four years. There is a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.



The announcement had sparked protests across India, especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.



The plea, which was filed by advocate Harsh Ajay Singh, has sought a direction for the constitution of a committee for providing inputs to the Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and also to invite suggestions, including from retired Army officers, for amendments to the scheme for providing job opportunities to 75 per cent Agniveers, post-retirement.



"It is respectfully submitted that the petitioner is genuinely concerned about maintenance of law and order in the country and for inviting the opinion of youths of the country whose future is at stake," said the plea, filed through advocate Kumud Lata Das.



It claimed there is a great possibility of Agniveers trained under the scheme going astray and four-year recruitment is insufficient to inculcate the values and ethos of the young brigade of Indian armed forces.



The petitioner has also sought to stay the implementation of the scheme.



It may be recalled that earlier, two petitions were already filed in the apex court on the issue.



One of the petitions has sought a direction to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the damage to public properties, including that of the Railways, and violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme.



The plea has sought directions to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Haryana and Rajasthan governments to submit a status report on the violent protests.



It has also sought a direction to set up an expert committee under the chairmanship of a retired apex court judge to examine the scheme and its impact on national security and the Army.



Another petition filed in the top court against the Centre's Agnipath scheme has alleged that the government has quashed the century-old selection process for the Armed forces which is contrary to the constitutional provisions and without having parliamentary approval.



The plea has sought to quash the June 14 notification/press note claiming it to be illegal and unconstitutional.