After calls for postponing the NEET exams, it is now the turn for the JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 exam. Various students and other concerned people have taken to Twitter to ask the NTA (National Testing Agency which conducts the exam) and the Education Ministry to postpone JEE Mains exam, which is supposed to be held from June 23-29, 2022.

“The exam is scheduled for July 24. Bihar and the other North-eastern states are suffering under floods. Trains have also been cancelled due to the recent protests over Agnipath. In such a situation, with the transportation issues and disturbances, we were urging the NTA to consider opening a second window for the JEE candidates from these places who would be unable to travel,” said Pradeep Rawat, Founder of the Gurgaon Parents' Association.

"On the other hand, since it cannot be determined for certain in which places students would be able to travel and in which not, it is better that the JEE exams are postponed. A Bharat Band has also been called on July 24 by the farmer-agitators. And the JEE Mains is a tough exam. So, we are asking for it to be postponed by a few days to a month,” he explained.

A tweet from a JEE aspirant, Ayush Singh Rajput (@rajput_ayush8) says, “@dpradhanbjp how am I supposed to travel among all this?? @DG_NTA please postpone JEEMAINS!!!! #PostponeJEEMain2022 #JEEMains2022". Another aspirant Kirin (@Kirin_svp) tweeted, “#JEEMains2022 Umpteen Trains cancelled, Floods in North east states, Difficult to travel in ongoing agitation, How will #JEEMains Aspirants will travel? @DG_NTA Understand the situation students are going through/ Kindly find some soln anon. Their study should'nt be hamper”.

Himanshu Borah, the president of AIJNSA (All India JEE NEET Students' Association), has even written a letter to the Prime Minister about this. He stated that since with exams like JEE and NEET mass mobility of aspirants across the nation is involved, in a situation where there is protest, students are afraid of coming out of their homes for the exams.

“Due to sudden arise of such unexpected and unpredictable situation, students and parents are requesting the authorities to postpone the upcoming attempt and shift to a date where every student is comfortable,” a part of the letter states. A few students had also called for a Twitter storm tonight, on June 21, at 9 pm on the issue. However, the NTA has not yet responded.