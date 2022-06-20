The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) published the Class XII public exam result on Monday, June 20, and Coimbatore secured an overall pass percentage of 96.91. The district holds the fourth rank in overall district ranks in the state. Compared to 2019, the pass percentage increased by 1.9 per cent this year; Coimbatore secured 95.01 per cent in 2019.

When compared to 2019, the Coimbatore district performed well this time, retaining its fourth position in the state. An officer from the district school education department told TNIE, "As many as 33,737 students from 365 schools appeared in the Class XII public exam. In this result, as many as 14,705 (95.58 per cent) boys, 17,990 (98.03 per cent) girls students have passed this exam and the remaining 1,042 students have failed."

"In terms of pass percentages district-wise, Coimbatore has secured 97.37 per cent, Perur scored 96.69 per cent, SS Kulam scored 97.09 per cent and Pollachi scored 95.64 per cent this year. As many as 8,199 students from 90 government schools in the district appeared and, among these, 7,581 students passed the examination," he said.

The data showed that in differently-abled candidates' performance, with the 159 students appearing in the exam, 148 students passed in the exam. In management-wise performance, self-finance matriculation schools secured 99.58 per cent, aided schools scored 96.28 per cent, municipality schools scored 95.56 per cent, corporation schools scored 93.60 per cent, and government schools scored 92.46 per cent. As many as 187 schools got centum results in this exam, including three corporation schools, six government schools, six aided schools and 161 matriculation schools in the district.

"Among Corporation Schools securing an overall pass percentage of 92.17%. On this, totally 1,634 students appeared in the exam, 1,506 students passed. Besides, Ramakrishnapuram, Maniyakaranpalayam and North Coimbatore corporation schools got centum result," Corporation Education officer K Rajasekarapandiayan told TNIE. Besides, as many as 20 prisoners from Coimbatore Central Prison wrote the Class XII exam and 33 prisoners wrote the Class X exam, and all prisoners passed.

