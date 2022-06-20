Tamil Nadu State Board Class XII results have been announced today, Monday, June 20. It is the Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu who has released the marks. All those students who appeared for the examinations can check their results via the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Class X results will be declared at 12 noon and Class XII results have been declared. The overall pass percentage of Class XII is 93.76%.

This is how you can check your results online:

1) Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, you'll find a link which states HSE (+2) Examination Results May 2022. Click on it

3) Key in your credentials like registration number and date of birth. Click on Get Marks

4) The results will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Over eight lakh students attempted the Class XII exams while nine lakh students appeared for the Class X exams, which concluded on May 30.

Earlier, the results of both Class X and XII were scheduled to be released on June 17 and 23 respectively but the publication of Class X results was delayed because the evaluation of answer scripts took longer than expected, a school education department official said.