The Class X and XII Board exam results are out in Tamil Nadu and, as it transpires, girls outdid boys in both categories this year. According to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who announced the results, 4.06 lakh girl students (96.32 per cent) passed the Class XII examinations, while 3.49 lakh boys (90.96 per cent) passed the examination, according to IANS. The Tamil Nadu school education department also announced that the pass percentage for Class X was 90.07, while that of Class XII was 93.76.

In the breakdown between districts, Perambalur recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.95 per cent, followed by Virudhunagar at 97.2 per cent and Ramanathapuram at 97.02 per cent. Kanniyakumari district recorded the highest pass percentage for Class X at 97.22 per cent, followed by Perambalur at 97.15 per cent and Virudhunagar at 95.96 per cent.

From the Science subjects in Class X, a total of 3,841 students got hundred per cent marks (centums), which is the maximum centums in subjects in Class X. On the other hand, only one student got full marks in the Tamil language. In the Class XII results, however, the maximum number of centums was for Commerce students, at 4,634. No cent per cent marks were recorded in Bio-Chemistry, Nutrition and Dietetics, Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture and Advanced Language (Tamil).

Students distressed by their marks can call helpline numbers 14417 and 1098 for counselling, announced the School Education Minister, adding that a special call centre has been set up for students to approach for further counselling.

All those students who appeared for the examinations can check their results via the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Stalin congratulates students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his congratulations to students who cleared the Class X and XII Board exam this year, reported The New Indian Express. In a message, the CM said that he wished students who passed Classes X and XII focus on higher studies and shape their lives. He also had a word of advice for students who failed to clear the exams. "Those who haven't passed do not be discouraged and get selection on the next attempt. Success awaits you," he added.