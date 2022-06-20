The mop-up counselling schedule for National Eligibility Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2021 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The schedule for NEET SS 2021 counselling mop-up round can be checked via the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule released, MCC will commence counselling from tomorrow, June 21. And when it comes to the result of the mop-up counselling round, these will be out on June 25. Admission is being conducted for as many as 930 seats that have been vacant even after two rounds of AQI Super speciality rounds, as per an official statement by MCC, as stated in The Mint.

"The competent authorities have deliberated upon the matter and decided that qualifying percentile for Super-Specialty course is to be reduced to 15th percentile from the prevailing qualifying percentile for special mop-up round", the MCC statement added.

Here are a few important dates and timings:

Last day to register: June 22, 12 noon

Last day to pay: June 22, 3 pm

Choice filling and locking begins on June 21

Last day of choice filling and lock: June 22, 11.59 pm

Seat allotment: June 23

Results will be out on June 24

Candidates need to report between June 25 and June 29

Those who weren't part of previous AIQ rounds or aren't holding any seats in counselling done by Tamil Nadu can apply plus, those who registered for AIQ or counselling by Tamil Nadu but did not get any seat can apply too.

Those who did not apply for earlier AIQ rounds can participate by paying the security amount in special mop-up round of SS Counselling 2021.