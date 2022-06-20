At the Hampanakatta University College, five Muslim girls have asked for a transfer certificate from the college administration. This comes after the administration of the college denied them permission to attend classes while wearing the hijab.



Anusuya Rai, Principal of the college confirmed this and added that the students have been asked to submit another letter after making certain corrections. After the new letters are submitted, the college administration will take a call, as stated in a report by IANS.



The teaching of UG courses has shifted to the online medium entirely from today, Monday, June 20, because of evaluation work. Apart from a few exceptions, the majority of the 44 Milsim students who are pursuing their education at the college had attended classes in adherence to the guidelines.



As PUC II results were announced, the admission to UG courses will begin from this week onwards. PS Yadapaditaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangaluru University had made the announcement earlier that the university will be making special provisions for Muslim girls who want to join other colleges in connection with the hijab rule.



Several students pursuing their education in Mangaluru city had boycotted the classes on May 26 protesting against allowing Muslim girl students to attend classes in hijab.



It was the demand of other students that wearing hijabs should not be allowed on campus. They expressed their anger against the college management for allowing hijab in classrooms despite the court and the government orders in this regard.



It was last year when students filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms.



The Special Bench headed by the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi dismissed the petition filed by the students and observed that wearing of hijab is not an essential practice in Islam.



The government of Karnataka has issued guidelines for schools and pre-university colleges making uniforms compulsory for students without giving any room for wearing hijab in classrooms.