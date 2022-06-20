N Reshma, a student of Corporation High School in CB road, Old Washermanpet, scored 234 in her Class X exams. While this may not be an aspirational score to many, for her teachers and herself, the fact that she passed is a source of great joy and pride. Reshma lost her father, G Naser, when she was five years old. A year later, her mother abandoned her, leaving her to fend for herself and her two younger brothers. "She is a bright student. Under the right circumstances, she would have scored higher, but we are happy that she put in the effort, despite the situation at home," A Justin, who teaches Tamil in the CB Road Corporation School, told TNIE.

Although Reshma's aunt, a domestic help, has let Reshma and her two brothers stay with her, Reshma is unsure how long the arrangement will last. "My aunt has two children of her own so we are a burden to her financially. I take care of my brothers. I wash their clothes and do other chores for them and also teach them their lessons in the evening and make sure they do their homework," she said.

Her brothers also study in the same school. On some days, when the three students come to school without eating, their teachers take turns to ensure that they eat. Their teachers also pool money to get them clothes and other essentials. Now that she is to get admission for Class XI, she has to shift schools, leaving her old teachers behind.

"She has always acted like an adult, almost like a mother even from when she was a young girl," said Justin. Reshma has not decided what to pursue yet. "I have not decided what to become yet. I don't know for how long I can continue my studies so I have not thought about it because I might be disappointed. For now, I'll try my best to get admission into Class XI," she said.