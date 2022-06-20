The Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, June 20. It may be recalled that he had laid the foundation stone for this himself.



The foundation stone for the 832-bedded Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital was also laid by the Prime Minister during the programme.



The CBR has been developed as a one-of-its-kind research facility whose focus is conducting vital research so that it can provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders, officials said, as stated in a report by PTI.



Among those present at the event were Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka; Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister; Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and S Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys and his family.



The CBR was established as an autonomous, non-profit research organisation in the IISc after a generous donation was made by Gopalakrishnan and his wife Sudha Gopalakrishnan, the officials informed.



CBR is funded by philanthropy and receives research grants for specific projects from several granting agencies, they said. Additionally, Gopalakrishnan has also provided funds for the construction of the state-of-art building for use by CBR within IISc campus, and what is noteworthy is that his philanthropic gift is the largest support provided by an individual for scientific research in the history of India.



The Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital for which the foundation was laid today will be developed on the campus of IISc Bengaluru and will help integrate science, engineering and medicine at the prestigious institute.



It will provide a major fillip to clinical research in the country and will work towards finding innovative solutions that will help in the improvement of healthcare services in the country, officials said.



IISc entered into a partnership with philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and N S Parthasarathy, in February to establish the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

