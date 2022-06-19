The online application process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET PG) 2022 has been extended. This has been done by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those students who are interested in applying can do so via the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till July 5 at 5.00 pm.

This is how you can register

1) Visit the website cuet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on 'Registration for CUET (PG)-2022 is Live now' on the homepage

3) You'll be taken to another page where you need to click on 'Registration for CUET (PG) - 2022'

4) On the next page, click on 'New Registration'

5) Download the Information Bulletin and read it thoroughly

6) Read the information given on the page as well then go to 'Click here to Proceed'

7) Fill in the personal details, as asked and click on 'Submit'

8) Upload the documents as required

9) Pay the application fee

10) Download and take a printout of the application form confirmation page

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 18 June 2022 to 04 July 2022”, is what the official notice reads.

July 5 is the last date to pay the application fee for the entrance test. From July 6 to July 8, students will be able to make corrections to their application forms. For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official websites http://cuet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

For any queries, call 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.