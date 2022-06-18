The academic council of the University of Mysore approved the proposal to renew the affiliation for the courses to 173 degree colleges and 37 BEd colleges and to start four new first-grade colleges.

The members of the academic council unanimously gave their approval to the proposals during the special academic council meeting that was held at Vigyan Bhavan on Saturday, June 18, as stated in a report by ENS.

While addressing the council, NK Loknath, Director of the College Development Council (CDC), stated that the CDC had received applications for renewing temporary affiliation for existing courses, permanent affiliation and fresh affiliation for new courses or subjects, as well as for the grant of additional student intake.

"The university vice-chancellor had formed a committee of academicians who inspected the colleges including government, aided and private unaided colleges in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara and Hassan districts and had submitted the report," he said. Reading the report submitted by the committee, Loknath said that the proposal is to start new first grade colleges — MIT First Grade College in Mysuru (B Com and BCA), Victory First Grade College (B Com and BCA), and Nrupathunga Computer Science and Commerce Degree College (B Com and BCA) in Mysuru and Vidyasoudha Academy of Management Science (B Com, BCA and BBA) in Hassan, with a 60-student intake in all the colleges.

Additionally, the report proposed new M Com courses for De Paul First Grade College in Belagola and MSc Botany for Teresian College in Mysuru. After the council's approval, the university Vice-Chancellor, G Hemantha Kumar, said that the report, along with the resolution of the academic council, will be placed before the syndicate and the report will be forwarded to the government after its approval.

However, MLC CN Manjegowda questioned the credibility of the committee members who conduct the inspection of the colleges, especially the private institutes, to verify whether the institutions adhere to the guidelines of the University of Mysore in providing basic infrastructure to the students. "There are several private colleges which are affiliated with the university that do not have restrooms for the students. The building stability of some of the colleges are also not verified properly. The committee must include the elected representatives who are the council members during their inspection to private colleges," he said. MLAs L Nagendra and CS Niranjan Kumar, who are council members, were also present.

The management of the Karnataka Ratna De Je Gou First Grade Evening College in Vijayanagar 1st Stage has not applied for affiliation as less than 15 students are admitted. The Hasanamba Education College in Hassan which has BEd course had not taken National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) approval and had applied for withdrawal of affiliation. The university will start B Com and MBA at Government First Grade College in Terakanambi village in Gundlupet taluk.