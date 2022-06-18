The Pre-University Course (PUC) II 2022 results will be announced today, Saturday, June 18, by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) at 11.30 am. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their scores via the official website, karresults.nic.in.

This is how you can check your results:

1) Go to the official website karresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link which says Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022

3) Key in your credentials, as asked and click on submit

4) The results will be up on your screen. Download and take a printout for future reference

"2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow. Best wishes to all students", tweeted Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Government of Karnataka, BC Nagesh on Friday, June 17 at 3.32 pm.

As many as 6,83,563 students had registered for the second PUC exams which were held between April 22 to May 18.

Last year, as many as 6,66,497 students had registered for the Pre-University Course (PUC) II exam.