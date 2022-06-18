Unacademy, the EdTech platform, has given the pink slip to over 150 employees in the second round of layoffs at the company. This comes after it let go of 600 workers in April as the funding winter settled in.

Sources told IANS that the fresh round of layoffs has affected the team of PrepLadder, a postgraduate medical entrance exam preparation platform which is based out of Chandigarh. The company acquired OreoLadder for $50 million in 2020.

The current layoffs at Unacademy account for over 2.6% of the EdTech's workforce and affected most employees "on a performance improvement programme".

PrepLadder was founded by Deepanshu Goyal, Vitul Goyal and Sahil Goyal in 2016 and it is aimed at preparing students for medical examinations and offers access to education services plus preparation material for NEET PG, AIIMS PG, NEET SS, and FMGE.

It may be recalled that it was only in April that over 6,000 employees of Unacademy were laid off, about 10% of its 6.000-strong workforce across the group.

"Based on the outcome of several assessments, a small subset of employee, contractor, and educator roles were re-evaluated due to role redundancy and performance, as is common for any organisation of our size and scale. The vast majority of roles impacted has been a result of that process, and the efficiency we aim to drive in the broader business," a company spokesperson had said in a statement.



Unacademy has forayed into the physical tuition centre market and has now locked horns with one of India's premier coaching centres, Allen Career Institute (ACI). The latter had alleged that the EdTech platform poached teachers from its institutes.

Since this EdTech is opening a coaching centre in Kota, it hired many teachers from Allen Institute, it was reported.

Brajesh Maheshwari, Co-founder and Chairman-designate, Allen Career Institute, had announced that it will take strict action against teachers who are leaving the institute to join rival EdTech platforms.