The registration window for CUET PG (Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate) 2022 will be closed today, Saturday, June 18, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those candidates who are interested but are yet to fill out the application form for CUET PG 2022, can do so by today.

CUET PG is the entrance exam candidates need to attempt if they wish to pursue their PG in central universities and a few other participatory universities. And before they fill the application form it would be wise to check the eligibility criteria of the programmes they wish to apply for. If candidates do not meet the eligibility criteria for CUET PG 2022, their application will be dismissed by the admission committee.

This is how you can register

1) Visit the website cuet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on 'Registration for CUET (PG)-2022 is Live now' on the homepage

3) You'll be taken to another page where you need to click on 'Registration for CUET (PG) - 2022'

4) On the next page, click on 'New Registration'

5) Download the Information Bulletin and read it thoroughly

6) Read the information given on the page as well then go to 'Click here to Proceed'

7) Fill in the personal details, as asked and click on 'Submit'

8) Upload the documents as required

9) Pay the application fee

10) Download and take a printout of the application form confirmation page

CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the exam itself will be conducted in the last week of July.