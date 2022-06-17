The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations announced on Thursday, June 16, that the results of the Class X and XII State Board exams will be declared on June 20, Monday. It is at 9.30 am that the Class XII results will be released and at 12 pm, the Class X results will be out.



Students can check their results on the board's websites and at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.



From the Anna Centenary Library, the results will be announced by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.



Earlier, the results of both Class X and XII were scheduled to be released on June 17 and 23 respectively but the publication of Class X results was delayed because the evaluation of answer scripts took longer than expected, a school education department official said.



"But we are publishing the Class XII results three days early. Utmost care has been taken to publish error-free results," the official added. This year, offline exams were conducted for Classes X and XII after a gap of two years due to COVID.



Over eight lakh students attempted the Class XII exams while nine lakh students appeared for the Class X exams, which concluded on May 30.



"Over 80 lakh answer scripts have been evaluated within a fortnight. The department has worked hard to publish the results on time," said an official of the school education department.