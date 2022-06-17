Soon, the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). This will be done via the official website of the committee, mcc.nic.in.

This is how you can register for counselling:

1) Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

2) NEET PG counselling 2022 registration option will be available on the homepage, click on it

3) Key in the details, as asked, like roll number, date of birth and so on

4) Cross-check details and click on submit

5) The log in credentials will be generated

6) Use the same credentials to log in, enter personal details, as asked, like parents' names and so on

7) Key in NEET PG details like application number

8) Save and pay the registration fee for NEET PG online

As stated in a report by The Indian Express the documents that are required while counselling are NEET PG admit card and result, mark sheet, degree certificate, internship certificate, registration certificate issued by NMC, ID proof, date of birth proof, caste certificate and disability certificate.

It was on June 1, 2022, that NEET PG results were announced. Those candidates who qualified for the PG exam and have managed to secure the required NEET PG cut-off will be able to take part in the counselling of NEET PG.

As per the candidates' preference of courses and colleges given during the NEET PG counselling process, the seat allotment will be done by the concerned authorities.